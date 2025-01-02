PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.55. 2,178,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,805,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.