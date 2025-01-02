Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 533949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 486.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 219,501 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 335.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 128,256 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

