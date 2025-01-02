Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 236,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 800,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,316.04. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 100.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

