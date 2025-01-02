Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 553,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 777,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $921.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 442,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Real Brokerage by 607.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 542,653 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 30.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

