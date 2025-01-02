Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rises By 5.6%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

