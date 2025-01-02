Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Grows By 6.7%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cronos Group by 1,094.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 12,309.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

