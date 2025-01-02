Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 36715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

