Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 434,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of DSP opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 311.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.
In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,193.04. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,400.52. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,441 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
