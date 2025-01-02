MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.81, with a volume of 10199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.02.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.06, for a total transaction of C$1,711,660.00. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 9,700 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$277,420.00. Insiders sold 361,300 shares of company stock worth $10,285,710 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

