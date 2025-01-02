iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 877196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

