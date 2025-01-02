Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.35 and last traded at C$16.35, with a volume of 14775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.36. The stock has a market cap of C$714.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.31. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

