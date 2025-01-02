Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Up 75% – Here’s Why

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 75% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azarga Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
About Azarga Metals
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
