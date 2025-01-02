CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 160024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$582.25 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland sold 54,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total transaction of C$498,215.55. Also, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,999. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

