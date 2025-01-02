Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 4605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.
The company has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
