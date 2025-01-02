Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $697.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

