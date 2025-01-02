Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 324177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.6 %

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,522,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 861,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after buying an additional 1,126,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

