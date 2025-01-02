Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cavco Industries

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

In related news, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total transaction of $57,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,283.48. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total transaction of $51,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,497.63. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,100 shares of company stock worth $535,642. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $448.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $304.10 and a one year high of $544.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.