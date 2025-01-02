Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

