Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 59941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.60.

The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

