Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$30.98, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Westaim alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westaim

Westaim Stock Up 499.2 %

Westaim Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.67 and a quick ratio of 27.60.

(Get Free Report)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.