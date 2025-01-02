Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$30.98, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westaim
Westaim Stock Up 499.2 %
Westaim Company Profile
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.