Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 217192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.
