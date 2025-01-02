H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.840-3.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.