Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 623,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,100,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPRO

Expro Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,971.59. The trade was a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jardon purchased 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $493,132.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,113.34. This represents a 15.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Expro Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.