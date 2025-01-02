SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 827,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 340,797 shares.The stock last traded at $21.37 and had previously closed at $21.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2,309.8% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 354,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 339,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

