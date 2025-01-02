A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 142,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 347,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $635.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.