Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.44 and last traded at $93.93. Approximately 708,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 683,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
