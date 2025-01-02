D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.04. 147,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 820,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. State Street Corp raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.