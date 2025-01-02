Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,062,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 931,621 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.87.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.75.
Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.49%.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
