Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 30% – Still a Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) traded up 30% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 201,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 110,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

