iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 264,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 89,947 shares.The stock last traded at $25.75 and had previously closed at $25.86.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 81,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.