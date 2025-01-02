Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.37. 881,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,446,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 833,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

