Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 893,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 335,527 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $21.09.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

