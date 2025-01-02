Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 92000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Zimtu Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
About Zimtu Capital
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
