Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 22,319,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 7,383,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £208,992.00, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.