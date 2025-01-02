E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 69216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

