Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 13665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$111.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

