Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Expands By 7.1%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 169,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,582.55. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

