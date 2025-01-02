Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,655,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 674,435 shares.The stock last traded at $67.80 and had previously closed at $68.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

