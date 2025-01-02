Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 58000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.