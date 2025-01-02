GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.57 ($0.03). Approximately 54,739,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 15,961,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Get GSTechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley purchased 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,350 ($4,191.69). Corporate insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.