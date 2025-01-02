Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 157824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,061.15. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,715.67. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,482. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,663,000 after buying an additional 680,976 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 338,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

