Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 7,012,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,551,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haydale Graphene Industries
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.