TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

