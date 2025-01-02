Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1266575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of C$38.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
