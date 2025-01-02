First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut First Mid Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $880.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.