Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 570000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
