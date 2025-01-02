inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.34% from the stock’s previous close.
inTEST Stock Up 1.1 %
inTEST stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.89. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
