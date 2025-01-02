inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.34% from the stock’s previous close.

inTEST Stock Up 1.1 %

inTEST stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.89. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in inTEST by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 110,078 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 23.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 86,632 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 564,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

