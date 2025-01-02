JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

NYSE SLB opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

