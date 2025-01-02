Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.78 Per Share

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PHP stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 86.25 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.32). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.29) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

