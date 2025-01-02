MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MFA. Raymond James upped their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.